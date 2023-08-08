Undoubtedly, Black Sapphire stands out as one of the top choices for the new BMW M2, perfectly complementing its squarish design and artfully camouflaging some of the more questionable design elements. Of course, Black Sapphire is an iconic BMW color and it has been a standard color for at least a decade. Naturally, it was also featured on the F87 BMW M2 CS. In this new photoshoot by @Withoutlimitsmedia, we get to see the new M2 vs. the M2 CS, sporting the same deep black.

The M2 CS F87 – A Limited Edition Legend

The M2 CS F87 is a rare gem with only 2200 examples produced. Boasting the potent S55 engine, rated at a remarkable 444 horsepower, the M2 CS breathed fire on the track. Its aggressive design package and unique trim set it apart from its M2 brethren, exuding a commanding presence on the road. Available exclusively in rear-wheel drive (RWD), the M2 CS stayed true to its pure sports car roots, delivering an unparalleled driving experience that focused on performance rather than comfort and gadgets. Its design lines are soft and pleasant, yet they inspire confidence and give the car a sporty look from any angle. The M2 CS is arguably one of BMW’s best looking cars on the Fxx generation.

The 2023 BMW M2 G87 – Controversial Design

The M2 G87 comes with longer, wider, and lower dimensions, so of course it commands the same attention on the road. It’a also shorter than the current M4 by 214 mm but has the same wheel track, so its presence on the road is wide and short. Its grille is unique but it’s also handsome and clever, its headlights are odd but they harken back to the iconic BMW 2002, and its front air intakes are simple but sophisticated.Its squarish design might not be immediately pleasant to the eye, but in Black Sapphire, it truly stands out. You can see the aggressiveness in this design and the impressive stance on the road.

Meanwhile, the powerful S58 engine churns out an impressive 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, ensuring a thrilling ride, both on and off the track. And just like the F87 M2 CS, it comes with an optional six-speed manual, a purist’s dream.

While the M2 G87 may offer more creature comforts and technology than its predecessor, it stays true to its driver-oriented roots. By keeping the pure driving experience alive, BMW strives to strike the perfect balance between tech advancements and the essence of motoring pleasure. Unlike its limited-edition sibling, the M2 G87 is available as the sole M2 variant, consolidating its appeal to a wider audience.

F87 M2 CS or G87 M2?

Choosing between the BMW M2 CS F87 and the new M2 G87 is no easy task. On one hand, the M2 CS represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, with its limited production and unadulterated focus on driving excitement. On the other hand, the M2 G87 is equally fast and exciting on the track, and it comes with the latest and greatest M tech. In the end, the choice between the M2 CS F87 and the M2 G87 boils down to individual preferences. So let us know, based on the photos below, which one would you drive home.Also, take a look at our video review of the new BMW M2 vs. 1M vs. M2 CS.

[Photos: @WithoutLimitsMedia / www.withoutlimitsmedia.co.uk /@andrew.barker.bmw / @dicklovettbmw_]