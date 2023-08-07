Youtuber Misha Charoudin Takes the BMW E34 M5 Touring on a Nurburgring Adventure

The Nurburgring, known as the Green Hell, is an automotive Mecca where enthusiasts and professionals alike gather to test their skills and machines on one of the world’s most challenging and demanding race tracks. It’s a place that beckons those seeking the thrill of conquering its twists, turns, and hairpin bends. Recently, the iconic BMW E34 M5 Touring, a rare gem from the Bavarian automaker, had the privilege of taking on this legendary circuit with Youtuber Misha Charoudin behind the wheel.

Once The World’s Fastest Wagon

The BMW E34 M5 Touring holds a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts. Introduced in 1992, this uber-rare M5 Touring held the title of the world’s fastest wagon, showcasing BMW’s commitment to merging performance with practicality. Not only was it the first wagon to bear the coveted M badge, but it was also the last hand-built M car, adding to its allure and uniqueness. The E34 M5 Touring boasted more power than any other M car before it, thanks to its mighty 3.8-liter straight-six engine, the largest displacement six-cylinder powerplant in BMW’s modern era. Delivering 340 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, this engine exhibited a linear and mechanically delightful manner, truly embodying the essence of a classic straight-six powerplant.

With a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.7 seconds, the E34 M5 Touring was impressively quick, even by today’s standards. Add to that the exclusivity of being available only with a manual transmission, and it becomes clear why this M5 Touring is considered one of the rarest and most coveted among the M car enthusiasts.

For those lucky enough to own an E34 M5 Touring, driving on the “right side of the road” is an added perk. The reason being that only 891 of these exceptional vehicles were made in right-hand drive (RHD), further cementing its status as a highly sought-after collector’s item.

BMW’s M Division only produced “Touring” M5 models in the second (E34) and fourth (E60) generations. Unfortunately, neither of these remarkable wagons was sold in the United States, making them even more elusive and desirable to those who wish to experience their performance and charm. But, there is hope: the third BMW M5 Wagon (G99) will come to the U.S. in 2025.

Tackling the Green Hell in the E34 M5 Touring

Enter Youtuber Misha Charoudin, a well-known ‘Ring driver with a passion for all things fast and thrilling. With his expertise and skill, he took the reins of the legendary E34 M5 Touring and set out to conquer the Nurburgring. The combination of this iconic vehicle, driven by a passionate car enthusiast, made for a truly exhilarating experience that resonated with fans and automotive aficionados worldwide.

As the BMW E34 M5 Touring danced through the challenging and demanding corners of the Nurburgring, it showcased the perfect harmony between performance and elegance that BMW M cars are renowned for. [Images: BMW Classic]