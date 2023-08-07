The BMW X4 has always been an SUV coupe that was quirky and unique, and now, thanks to BMW Individual, it has added a touch of excitement to it. This particular BMW X4 comes painted in the striking Verde Ermes color, a rich and dark green hue that radiates individuality and elegance in equal measure. For the green fans who yearn to stand out from the crowd, this special color option is a dream come true.

In the regular color palette for the BMW X4, there isn’t a single shade of green. However, BMW Individual has come to the rescue, offering a range of different green finishes for those who want to personalize their SUV coupe. For an additional cost of 4,900 euros in Germany, customers can select the Verde Ermes color, allowing them to make a bold statement on the roads and express their love for the green hue.

Recently, @Withoutlimitsmedia, a photography group from Great Britain, had the opportunity to capture the BMW X4 Facelift in all its glory, adorned with the mesmerizing Verde Ermes color. The photo series, taken for Andrew Barker BMW, showcases the vehicle from various angles, highlighting the exquisite details of this special edition.

Personalization for All X4 Variants

What’s intriguing about this particular BMW X4 is that it challenges the notion that individual paint finishes are solely reserved for high-performance variants. Underneath the captivating green exterior lies a BMW X4 xDrive20d, which boasts “only” 190 horsepower and 400 Newton meters of torque. This choice of a more modest engine option proves that personalization is not limited to the most powerful models in the lineup. Regardless of the engine, the Verde Ermes color transforms the X4 into a true head-turner, setting it apart from the crowd.

To further enhance the vehicle’s allure, it comes equipped with the M Sport package, Shadow Line with extended features, and the iconic mesh kidneys, making it a sight to behold. The mesh kidney grille, which was originally reserved for the M models, now graces all X4s since the facelift, adding a sporty touch to the exterior design.Adding to the overall appeal are the 21-inch light-alloy wheels V-spoke 726 I from BMW Individual. These exquisite rims not only boast quality craftsmanship but are also larger than any other factory wheels available for the X4.

For car enthusiasts who desire top-notch performance and style, the optional M Sport brakes with red brake calipers provide a premium touch. These brakes not only offer exceptional stopping power but also contribute to the visual allure of the vehicle, creating a striking contrast against the Verde Ermes color.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for an SUV coupe that stands out from the crowd and oozes elegance, the BMW X4 in Verde Ermes might just be the perfect choice.

[Photos: @WithoutLimitsMedia / www.withoutlimitsmedia.co.uk /@andrew.barker.bmw / @dicklovettbmw_]