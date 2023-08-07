Leonardo Ugolini, a talented Italian sculptor, has carved a name for himself in the art world with his awe-inspiring sand sculptures and visionary sand sculpture events held worldwide. His latest triumph came in collaboration with BMW USA, where he undertook the extraordinary challenge of crafting a lifelike electric BMW iX M60 entirely from sand. This remarkable project celebrates the Summer On Sales Event, and the video showcasing his work demonstrates the meticulous attention to detail, making the sand sculpture nearly indistinguishable from the real BMW iX.

The Artistry Behind Leonardo Ugolini’s Sand Sculptures

Leonardo Ugolini’s passion for art began early in life, and he quickly found his calling in the intricate world of sand sculpting. Over the years, he has perfected his craft, combining creativity, precision, and an in-depth understanding of materials to create masterpieces that leave spectators astounded. His artistic journey has taken him to various corners of the globe, participating in prestigious sand sculpture competitions and organizing events that unite art enthusiasts from all walks of life.

BMW USA recognized the incredible talent of Leonardo Ugolini and saw an opportunity to merge art and automotive innovation in this collaboration. The challenge was nothing short of audacious – creating a full-scale, realistic sand sculpture of the BMW iX. Leonardo eagerly accepted the opportunity, and the result was nothing short of astounding.

Crafting the BMW iXM60 from Sand

The process of sculpting the BMW iXM60 was no easy feat. Leonardo Ugolini meticulously studied the design of the BMW iX to replicate every curve, feature, and detail with astonishing precision. The entire process took 10 hours. One of the most remarkable features of the sand sculpture is the recreation of the self-healing kidney grille, a signature design element of the BMW iX. As the sculpture took shape, the BMW roundel and the vehicle’s shutlines were intricately carved as well.

The video capturing the journey of Leonardo Ugolini in creating the BMW iX M60 provides a mesmerizing insight into the painstaking work that went behind this remarkable sand sculpture. The attention to detail and the dedication of the sculptors shine through, making it hard to believe that the iX M60 is made entirely of sand.