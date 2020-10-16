The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Facelift had its official premiere in July, but first test drives are just now underway. The facelifted BMW 6 Series GT bridges the gap between the 5 Series and the 7 Series luxury flagship by combining the best of the two worlds: practicality and plenty of tech.

The exterior design of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo LCI has been further refined with new headlights bearing a DRL signature in the shape of letter “L”. The headlamp technology has been improved as well. The standard choice is LED, while the more complex options include the Adaptive LED with matrix function and the BMW Laser Light.

The newly styled headlights of the 6 Series GT connect beautifully with the new chrome kidney grille, which now looks more svelte and adds width to the entire front fascia.

The G32 6 Series GT LCI drops the fog lamps and has a fresh design of the air vents together with new, characteristic styling elements for the M Sport and Luxury Line version. While the tail lamps have hardly been touched by this facelift procedure, the rear bumper and tailgate have been slightly revised. The exhaust pipe finishers with trapezoidal shape are now standard on all engine variants.

Customers looking to buy the new 6 Series GT will be able to pick their favorite from an extended list of wheels, including new choices in the 19” and 20” dimensions with Star-spoke or multi-spoke design, uni- or bicolor finish (Orbit Grey, Ferric Grey), available for the M Sport and non-M Sport trim lines.

The cabin of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo offers a premium and luxurious look and feel. The new 6 Series GT combines the dynamic design of the 5 Series dashboard with 7 Series quality materials. The buttons on center console are now finished in shiny black materials.

The standard fine leather upholsteries are available in the following shades: Black, Cognac and Ivory White. The BMW Individual Merino leather upholsteries include the Caramel, Tartufo and Smoke Grey choices.

Furthermore, the 6 GT Facelift also comes with new fine wood ornaments for the dashboard, such as the ash open-pore fine-wood trim with accent trim strips in Pearl-effect Chrome. The Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey trim is available for the M Sport variant, whereas the BMW Individual list of dashboard adornments comprises 3 attractive choices.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard equipment for the new 6 Series GT and consists of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the enlarged, 12.3-inch Control Display.

The new BMW 6 Series GT boasts a host of 5 different engine variants: 2 petrol choice and 3 diesel ones. Like in the case of the new 5 Series generation, all the powerplants available for the new 6 Series GT are as well equipped with mild hybrid technology: a 48V integrated starter-generator developing 8 kW / 11 PS (10 hp), efficiently helping with the engine workload.

The photo gallery below gives you a closer look at the last 6 Series GT to ever come to life.