The truth of the matter is people generally don’t take good care of their vehicles. In the case of a sports car that’s over a decade old and has racked up more than 90,000 miles, we’d be extremely careful before taking the plunge since performance cars tend to get abused. That’s certainly not the case here with this nice Valencia Orange example of the 1 Series M Coupe.

YouTuber Shmee recently purchased the high-mileage, one-owner 1M and had it fully inspected by professionals. The rear-wheel-drive compact coupe was thoroughly analyzed by Evolve Automotive and the pros didn’t find anything truly wrong with the car. It does show the usual signs of wear and tear, but an in-depth look at the undercarriage revealed the flagship E82 has been well taken care of over the years.

Of course, this is still a 12-year-old car that has racked up some 93,000 miles (nearly 150,000 kilometers), so it’s not in perfect condition. Case in point, certain body panels have been resprayed while the headlights are in need of a refresh and an alignment. Some oil stains are noticeable here and there, but easily fixable after installing new seals. Overall, it’s obvious the original owner took great care of the car and regularly serviced it, replacing whatever was necessary with genuine parts.

The BMW 1M is in need of new tires as the front ones are from 2018 while the rear rubber is even older, from late 2016. Miscellaneous cosmetic work is also necessary, but nothing significant despite this being a relatively old car.

This is a somewhat rare 1 Series M Coupe since it’s one of the 1,204 RHD cars and just one of the 450 examples for the UK market. We’ll remind you BMW made a total of 6,309 1Ms in Munich, significantly up from the original plan to build only 2,700 cars.

Source: Shmee150 / YouTube