The second-generation 8 Series Coupe hasn’t quite lived up to the prestige of its illustrious E31 predecessor from the 1990s. On the flip side, the current 8er has given us the M8 version that the original model never got. Yes, a top-secret prototype was built back in the day, but BMW never actually sold the car. A new drag race pits the M8 Competition against another V8-powered coupe but of a different nature.

The folks over at Edmunds lined up the F92 against the Shelby Mustang GT500, and the result is a reminder that power isn’t everything. Munich’s luxury bruiser is substantially less potent as its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 makes “only” 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) whereas Dearborn’s track-focused machine has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).

While the BMW relies on the familiar ZF eight-speed torque converter to route power to an xDrive system, the Ford has a seven-speed, dual-clutch channeling all that American punch to the rear axle. The weight difference is negligible as the M8 Competition Coupe tips the scales at 4,295 pounds (1,948 kilograms) while the Mustang GT500 is slightly lighter, at 4,168 lbs (1,890 kg).

Edmunds’ drag races are not conventional as they’re called U-drag races since the cars fight in a straight line to the quarter mile and then head back to where they started after doing a U-turn at the middle point. This more complex procedure not only shows how hard the vehicles accelerate but also how good their brakes are. In addition, we get to see how they handle when it’s time to change directions. After the U-drag race is finished, the drivers switch seats and repeat the duel.

In this latest showdown, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe showed the importance of having all-wheel drive as it was notably quicker off the line in both instances. The Shelby Mustang GT500 struggled to put its immense power down, but once it got going, it started to catch up on the M coupe. Despite having less power while carrying more weight, the BMW triumphed in the duels.

Sadly, the 8 Series doesn’t have a bright future as we’re hearing BMW intends to discontinue the coupe and convertible and only keep the Gran Coupe for the third generation. In addition, it might also lose the combustion engines to become an EV by riding on the forthcoming Neue Klasse platform.

