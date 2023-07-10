If you’re a firm believer in the saying “they don’t make them like they used to,” here’s a veritable time capsule. Let’s dial our imaginary time machine back to April 1985 when this BMW 3 Series was first registered. It has barely been driven in the 38 years that have passed as the odometer shows only 260 kilometers (161 miles). It’s up for grabs at an Austrian dealer, but you’d better sit down before finding out its price – €74,990.

That’s almost 2023 M340i xDrive money in Austria for an E30 that isn’t an M3, nor is it an ALPINA C1 2.3. It’s a lesser 323i from the days when designations actually meant something – a 3 Series with a 2.3-liter engine. Its straight-six M20 is good for 148 horsepower and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque channeled to the rear wheels via a five-speed dogleg manual gearbox. The listing mentions the sports sedan is in all-original condition without any signs of rust whatsoever.

Austrian dealer Meyer-Hafner says the car has never been repainted and apparently it still has the new car smell despite being nearly four decades old. It rides on ALPINA wheels with a fresh set of 205/50 R16 Toyo tires and comes with niceties such as a limited-slip differential, trunk lid spoiler, fog lights, electric mirrors, and a six-cassette holder. It even has body-hugging Recaro seats and velour floor mats.

You can see the Zinnoberrot E30 at the source link below. As much as we are big fans of the E30, we can’t fantom the idea of spending that kind of money on a 323i, even if it’s in immaculate condition with extremely low mileage. It’ll be interesting to see whether the seller is going to find someone who would choose this car instead of a new M340i xDrive. We honestly can’t wrap our heads around the idea of buying a car and basically never driving it, unless the car is purchased strictly as an investment. A 323i isn’t quite a collector’s item, so time will tell whether this impeccable E30 will find a new home. If it does, we sincerely hope the next owner will drive it.

Source: Meyer-Hafner