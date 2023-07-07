Historically, BMW enthusiasts from North America have typically received the short end of the stick when their favorite brand introduced a special car. Sometimes it came in a lesser configuration as was the case with the E36 M3 or it didn’t come at all like today’s M3 Touring. The same holds true for certain ALPINA models, and this B5 GT is one of those tasty forbidden fruits.

The most powerful road car to come from Buchloe will be a rare sight since only 250 units are being made, all of which have already been sold. Some 70 people have signed up to get the sedan while 180 deep-pocketed folks are getting the more practical wagon. A new photoshoot highlights the more exclusive of the two cars, which fills the void left after the M5 CS’ demise.

It’s car #4 in the production sequence, as denoted by the plaque mounted below the iDrive controller on the center console. One would argue a pinstripe is all that the B5 GT is missing from being just about perfect. In case you haven’t noticed, the super sedan mimics the press shots released at the beginning of the year when ALPINA unveiled the 625-horsepower dynamic duo.

Those 250 people who put their names on the dotted line to buy the B5 GT had to pick from the usual ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green colors as well as other paints: Arctic Race Blue, Verde British Racing, Imola Red, Petrol Mica, Daytona Violet, and Chalk. The paint could be complemented by classic body decals in Blue Matt, Marron Volciano, or Blue Matt.

The B5 GT looks pretty on the 20-inch Classic forged wheels with a Marron Volciano finish with the model’s name subtly displayed. Behind them are Brembo brakes with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear drilled discs with four-piston calipers. At the back, those quad exhaust tips are coated with titanium nitride and are linked to a new middle silencer to deliver a throaty V8 soundtrack.

With ALPINA moving underneath the BMW Group’s corporate umbrella, it will be interesting to see whether the United States will get more models. Even if that’s the case, it won’t happen in the foreseeable future as the existing deal between the two parties ends on December 31, 2025. It means that any changes planned will be implemented from 2026.

[Photos: Marc Rutten @shmarc150]