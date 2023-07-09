Its styling may be controversial, but no one can deny the new BMW M2 is a force to be reckoned with in a drag race. This Sapphire Black example of the G87 equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission was lined up against other similarly sized performance cars in a series of drag and rolling races followed by a brake test. We should point out that the compact M car is the only car of the group to have a torque-converter gearbox as the other three use a dual-clutch automatic.

One would argue the Audi RS3 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG A45 S have an advantage by both featuring all-wheel drive whereas the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and the BMW M2 send their power exclusively to the rear wheels. There are some rumors of an xDrive version coming to the baby M, but we’re hearing it’s not going to happen before 2026. Until then, that inline-six routes the 460 ponies to the back.

Speaking of which, the BMW is the most potent of the lot, followed by the AMG at 421 hp while the Porsche and Audi both have 400 hp. The M2 may be the strongest, but it’s also the heaviest by a significant margin. Tipping the scales at 1,725 kg, it’s quite the porker compared to the Porsche (1,435 kg) while the hot hatches have similar weights, with 1,570 kg in the case of the RS3 and 1,550 kg for the A45 S.

Despite carrying around quite a lot of extra bulk and having “only” a torque-converter gearbox, the M2 was the fastest in all drag and rolling races. It only lost the brake test from 100 mph as the RS3 came to a complete halt a tad quicker. It’s safe to assume the automatic-only M2 CS with a rumored 518 hp will be even quicker when it hits the market at some point in 2025. Provided an M2 xDrive is also happening, the G87 will be a pocket rocket. Well, it already is.

Source: carwow / YouTube