Last month, the new BMW i5 and 5 Series made their debut; however, in a departure from previous unveilings, BMW has not yet presented the M Performance Parts options. Despite this, a BMW-owned i5 M60 has been present at the BMW Welt in the heart of Munich for the past few weeks. Today, BMW decided to bring it outside, and a few images surfaced on social media. The specific BMW i5 M60 on display is adorned in Alpine White, a color commonly chosen for showcasing the M Performance Parts.

Carbon Fiber Parts – As Expected

In this particular model, the M Sport Pro package features black kidneys along with the extended Shadow Line, complemented by Shadow Line headlights. Additional enhancements include carbon fiber attachments for the front spoiler, piano black side skirts and decorative livery on the shoulder line. As with all M Performance BMW cars, the i5 M60 gets carbon fiber mirror caps, M Performance wheels and M Sport brakes with red calipers. At the rear, a carbon spoiler lip and a sporty diffuser insert with fins further contribute to the captivating appearance. This is a 5 Series in the end so naturally there won’t be a carbon fiber roof. Instead, this particular i5 M60 seems to feature a panoramic roof.

Unfortunately we don’t get to see the interior of this i5 M60, but it’s likely that BMW will offer a wide range of M Performance Parts inside as well. Of course, just like in the past, these M Performance Parts will also be offered for other 5 Series and i5 variants. Thus far, all the unveiled BMW 5 Series models have been missing the tailpipes, so it’s likely that the customary M Performance Exhaust might not be available for these models, at least until the arrival of the new M5 in 2024.

590 hp, 3.8 seconds

Equipped with dual electric motors—one on each axle—the BMW i5 M60 generates a formidable 590 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque when the M Sport Boost or Launch Control modes are activated. However, without engaging these modes, the torque slightly decreases to 549 lb-ft. BMW claims that this remarkable power enables the i5 M60 to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds. This acceleration figure may even appear modest considering the exceptional power output of the vehicle.

Boasting a battery pack with 81.2 kWh of usable energy, the i5 M60 achieves an impressive maximum range of 320 miles according to WLTP ratings in Europe. For the U.S. market, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive is estimated to have a range of 256 miles (based on preliminary tests conducted by BMW AG using the EPA’s test procedure standards). We drove the BMW i5 M60 a few weeks ago, but we will have another chance to get behind the wheel this fall, so stay tuned for new driving impressions!

[Photos by instagram.com/vuddi76_]