Bowers & Wilkins and BMW have been collaborating since 2015 when the 7 Series G11 received the Diamond Surround Sound System. In 2023, you can have a high-end audio setup in models from the 5 Series and up, plus an upgraded 40-speaker, 1,965-watt system for the 7 Series G70. For the recently introduced 5 Series G60 and its i5 sibling, B&W has developed an updated system with technology borrowed from the company’s loudspeakers.

Featuring 18 speakers in the 5 Series and 17 in the i5, the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System delivers 655 watts of power. It encompasses no fewer than seven 25-mm aluminum tweeters and seven 100-mm midrange speakers. Four of the midrange speakers benefit from the Continuum tech to reduce distortions. Go for the conventionally powered sedan and you’ll find two central bass woofers under the front seats while the i5 has a single 200-mm subwoofer in the trunk.

Bowers & Wilkins installs dual-balanced woofers laid out in an opposed, balanced formation to diminish unwanted vibration and deliver a crystal clear bass. Other goodies included are the company’s own Logic 7 audio algorithm and the Dynamic Frequency Compensation to automatically modify frequencies depending on the car’s speed. Branded speaker grills with an illuminated logo and a fancy hole pattern nicely complement the car’s interior by seamlessly blending with the rest of the posh cabin.

How much does it cost? BMW USA is charging an extra $950, regardless if you go for a gas model (530i, 530i xDrive) or the purely electric variants (i5 eDrive40, i5 M60). As for the car itself, the 5 Series kicks off at $57,900 for the rear-wheel-drive 530i and goes up to $84,100 for the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive i5 M60. Of course, these prices do not include options, which are plentiful for the eighth-generation premium sedan.

Fitted as standard equipment, the 2024 5 Series and i5 in the United States share a Harman Kardon Premium Sound System with 12 speakers and 205 watts of power.

Source: Bowers & Wilkins