For the 2023 model year, BMW has completely redesigned the popular X1 Sports Activity Vehicle. Additionally, the automaker has made updates to the compact SUV’s front crash-prevention system, resulting in its recognition and achievement of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ accolade. To qualify for the Top Safety Pick+ award, a vehicle must achieve a good rating in four key crash tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, updated side, and original moderate overlap front. Additionally, it must have acceptable or good-rated headlights as standard equipment across all trim levels, and successfully pass both daytime and nighttime pedestrian detection tests.

New BMW X1 Receives Superior Ratings in IIHS Crash Tests

Additionally, the standard front crash-prevention system performed exceptionally well, earning superior ratings in the tests. During the passenger-side small overlap front crash test conducted by the IIHS, a vehicle is subjected to a collision with a rigid barrier at a speed of 40 miles per hour. The IIHS mandates that 25 percent of the vehicle’s width must overlap with the barrier in this specific test. The new 2023 BMW X1 also received a good rating for its standard LED projector headlights.

2023 BMW X1 Starts at $39,100

The model tested was the 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i. It is turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is standard. The X1 xDrive28i can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. Standard features on the 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i starts at $39,100. As always, the entry-level X1 is a good choice for buyers who are looking for a compact luxury SUV with a sporty driving experience and good fuel economy. [Source: IIHS]