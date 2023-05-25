It was only a week ago when Frank van Meel dissected the BMW i7 M70 and now the M boss is back with another electric M Performance model. This time, the mayor of M Town takes us on a tour of the i5 M60 finished in the new Fire Red metallic paint and shows us what’s so special about the dual-motor 5 Series G60. From the drivetrain and suspension to the brakes and xDrive, the sporty electric 5er has numerous upgrades not shared with other flavors of the eighth-generation saloon.

You’ll be seeing more of that black grille with double horizontal slats as BMW Group Head of Design Domagoj Dukec told BMWBLOG it’ll also be found with a similar look on the M5 expected to arrive around 2025 in both sedan and wagon body styles. The i5 M60 highlighted in the video has the M Sport Pro Package, which blacks out certain parts of the car, including the headlights. You’ll also notice the carbon fiber side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler, along with a sporty diffuser and two-tone 20-inch wheels with red calipers.

The interior is also a bit special as aside from the usual M trinkets you’d expect from an M Performance car, the cabin has a combination of perforated Veganza and Alcantara. If you haven’t heard about the former, it’s a leather-free upholstery that BMW is introducing with the latest 5 Series. The base version comes with an all-vegan interior for the first time in the company’s history. Other models will follow, including the X1 and MINIs.

Then there are things you can’t see: 590 horsepower, 605 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque, 3.8 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h), and an electronically governed top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h). We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t mention the i5 M60 is a porker, tipping the scales at 2,305 kilograms (5,180 pounds) in European specification. That makes it about 580 kg (almost 1,300 lbs) heavier than the base 520i.

Launching in October with the other G60 flavors, the i5 M60 costs $84,100 in the United States and a far more expensive €99,500 in Germany.

Source: BMW M / YouTube