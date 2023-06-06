In 2019, BMW Motorrad extended their successful M strategy to motorcycles by introducing M special equipment and M Performance Parts for their existing models. The M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R, the first two independent M models from BMW Motorrad, were unveiled in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Today, the Motorrad brand unveils a new M-based bike: BMW M 1000 XR prototype.

At the heart of the M 1000 XR is an inline four-cylinder engine featuring BMW ShiftCam technology. Based on the engine of the BMW S 1000 RR supersports motorcycle, the BMW M 1000 XR boasts an engine output exceeding 200 hp and a fueled DIN weight of just 492 lbs.. There is also an M Competition Package which further enhances riding dynamics. The M 1000 XR prototype achieves a top speed of approximately 174 mph.

The M 1000 XR prototype prioritized drivetrain, suspension, and aerodynamics. Winglets enhance riding stability at high speeds, optimizing tire-road contact and reducing wheelie tendencies. The forward-leaning seating position improves bike control, especially in supersport mode. The new M 1000 XR features M brakes, delivering optimal braking performance. These brakes draw on expertise from BMW Motorrad racing machines and sport blue anodized calipers with the iconic M logo.

BMW Motorrad plans to release further details on the new BMW M 1000 XR in the second half of 2023.