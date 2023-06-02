BMW’s plug-in hybrid powertrains have long been some of the brand’s best. The Bavarians have proven their expertise in calibrating the elaborate dance between internal combustion and electrification, as all of their plug-ins operate as seamlessly as any single-powertrain vehicle on the market, and even more so than some of them. BMW’s latest may very well be its best, the X5 xDrive50e, which not only packs more power than any of its predecessors but also more efficiency and more range.

39 miles electric range

The BMW X5 xDrive50e uses the brand’s brilliant, and incredibly versatile, B58 engine, which is paired with an electric motor. The 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 is more powerful in the X5 xDrive50e than it was in the pre-LCI X5 xDrive45e. So it now makes 483 horsepower and a whopping 516 lb-ft of torque. For reference, that’s almost as much torque as a BMW M5 CS. However, its curb weight does put a damper on things a bit, as it tips the scales at nearly 5,600 lbs. Still, it can scoot from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

In terms of battery range and efficiency, the X5 xDrive50e is also better than its predecessor. With a 25.7 kWh battery pack, the new hybrid X5 sees a nearly 25 percent increase in battery capacity. According to the EPA, the X5 xDrive50e can get up to 40 miles of pure electric range, 10 more than the old car. More importantly, though, that extra battery capacity means that it can help the internal combustion engine for longer during hybrid use, allowing it to achieve far better overall efficiency.

iDrive 8 and a Curved Display

As with all facelifted X5s, the new X5 xDrive50e also gets the same new iDrive 8 system. With that comes the new curved dual-screen setup, that not only features a new infotainment screen but new digital gauges as well. The gauges are similar to what you’ll find on cars like the BMW XM, 7 Series, and M2, and they’re far better than the old confusing gauges.

The specific car we had the chance to look at wore a lovely shade of Carbon Black. It’s one of the best color options for the X5, as it isn’t all the way black. In most light, it looks black but there are hints of blue as well, which give it some real character. That, combined with the Coffee leather interior and this X5 xDrive50e is a stylish, luxurious, and powerful SUV. The hybrid X5 starts at $72,500, which isn’t cheap but it does provide a ton of car for the money.