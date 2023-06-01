The 2024 BMW X6 M is out and about but that hasn’t stopped this tuner from modifying the pre-LCI version. Ramon Performance has worked on the high-performance luxobarge to give it a meaner attitude and a lot of red inside and out. A new walkaround video shows the coupe-SUV featuring an extremely loud Akrapovic quad exhaust and large Vossen wheels measuring 22 inches at the front and 23 inches at the rear.

The predominantly red theme with glossy black accents continues inside where the X6 M has two-tone leather and a heavy dose of carbon fiber. With this being a pre-facelift version, it has the old iDrive 7 infotainment system, but the cabin still feels special with its small display integrated into the steering wheel and the carbon fiber shell of the front seats. One mod we’d honestly do without is the tuner’s branding on the seatbelts but to each his own.

Ramon Performance also worked on the engine as this X6 M has undergone a stage 2 upgrade. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine has been massaged to deliver a whopping 860 horsepower and 1,111 Newton-meters (820 pound-feet) of torque. As a refresher, the standard non-Competition version has the S58 dialed to “just” 600 hp and 750 Nm (551 lb-ft).

The tuner put those numbers to the test as the heavily modified X6 M was taken to the drag strip where it did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a staggering 2.7 seconds. It completed the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) run in 5.9 seconds and needed 10.3 seconds for the quarter mile. The half-mile run took 16.5 seconds.

BMW is gradually retiring the S58 to make way for the newly developed mild-hybrid S68, also a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8. Time will tell whether it’ll be just as popular among tuners as its predecessor. It’s going to be installed in a lot of models, and we’re not just talking about M Performance and M cars since this new engine is also found in the 760i.

Source: OrganiCar / YouTube