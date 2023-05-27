With the M3 Touring out and about, tuners can finally work on the super wagon and apply the lessons learned while modifying the M3 Sedan. The Swiss aftermarket specialists at dAHLer are among the first to upgrade the G81 to squeeze out more power and give the Audi RS4 Avant rival a more aggressive body kit. The first order of business was to lower the speedy family hauler by 28 mm at the front and 15 mm at the rear courtesy of stiffer suspension springs.

Gone are the OEM wheels as this long-roof M3 rides on 21-inch forged wheels at both axles, complete with 275/25 ZR21 front and 295/25 ZR21 rear tires. dAHLer also worked on the body by attaching a custom front spoiler lip made from carbon fiber. It’s shown here with a bi-color appearance but can be optionally had with visible carbon fiber or a clear-coated finish. At an additional cost, the side mirror caps and rear diffuser can share the same look.

As far as the engine is concerned, tuners are familiar with BMW’s twin-turbo inline-six. The 3.0-liter “S58” has 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque from the factory since the M3 Touring is available exclusively as a Competition model. Should that not be enough, the tuner can increase those output numbers to 610 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) with a stage 1 kit that includes a carbon air intake and high-performance air filters.

Stage 2 takes the six-cylinder engine to an impressive 630 hp and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft). In addition, the factory-fitted exhaust can be replaced with an aftermarket setup made from stainless steel with valve control and ceramic-coated quad tips measuring either 100 or 114 millimeters. There’s no word about the performance unlocked but we’ll remind you a standard M3 Touring does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 174 mph (280 km/h) with the M Driver’s Package.

Until BMW gives the M3 CS Touring the proverbial stamp of approval, you can always count on tuners to work on the exciting wagon.

Source: dAHLer