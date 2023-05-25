Well, that was quick. Fewer than 24 hours have passed since BMW introduced the 2024 5 Series and now the G60-generation luxury sedan is already getting its first special version. Announced in Japan, the First Edition allows early adopters to get behind the wheel before anyone else. It can already be ordered exclusively online, with the first deliveries scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of the year.

The First Edition is based on the gasoline-fueled 523i but you can also have it as a fully electric i5 eDrive40. Both start off as M Sport models and can be had in Mineral White or Black Sapphire, which BMW Japan says are among the most popular colors chosen by its customers. The ICE-powered 5er comes with an interior finished in a combination between Veganza (leather-free upholstery) and Alcantara while the EV has a Merino black leather with the fancy crystal shifter.

As you’d expect from a special version, the First Edition comes loaded with features. Goodies vary from two-tone wheels and panoramic glass roof to ventilated front seats (for the i5) and four-zone automatic climate control. These 5 Series flavors also get an illuminated kidney grille contour, adaptive suspension, rear-wheel steering, and even an alarm. To sweeten the pot, BMW Japan throws in a Bowers & Wilkins sound system if you go for the i5.

The wheel size depends on the model as the 523i gets a 20-inch set (938 M style) while the i5 eDrive40 boasts larger 21-inch alloys (954 style), with both featuring a two-tone look.

BMW will be selling 200 units of the 523i and 100 copies of the i5 eDrive40 for a total run of 300 vehicles before the eighth-generation premium sedan fully goes on sale in Japan. Stick with the combustion-engined car and you’ll be paying ¥ 9,340,000, which works out to about $67,000 at current exchange rates. As for the zero-emission model, it’ll set you back ¥ 10,980,000 or $78,700.

Source: BMW Japan