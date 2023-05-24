It was as inevitable as the sun setting tonight and rising tomorrow morning—BMW has built itself a high-performance, all-electric 5 Series. As soon as we learned a BMW i5 was on the way, we knew an M Performance version was coming with it. While it’s a bit disappointing that a proper i5M won’t happen for many, many more years, this new BMW i5 M60 is powerful enough, and sharp enough looking, that it should satisfy even the most performance-hungry buyers.

Sharpest Design In A While

With looks borrowed from the 5 Series sedan, just with sportier bits tacked on, the BMW i5 M60 looks aggressive enough to be a genuine M car. Its blacked out kidney grille panels, dual hood bulges, lower front bumper with shockingly large front air intakes for an EV, and M-style mirrors, the i5 M60 looks like the real deal. It also gets 20-inch light alloy wheels, a rear “diffuser,” and a subtle lip spoiler at the rear. Can we also appreciate the i5 M60 being one of BMW’s sharpest designs in ages? Aside from its slightly odd headlights (which is a general 5 Series design), the i5 M60 is almost faultless.

Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel

Inside, the i5 M60 has a similar cabin to every other 5 Series but that’s a very good thing. BMW smartly carried over most of the 7 Series’ interior design to the 5 Series and it looks fantastic. In fact, the 5 Series might even look better, as it’s a bit more focused and less gimmicky. It’s the same basic idea inside, with a similar dash layout, the same sort of illuminated trim, and even a flat-bottom steering wheel, a design that made its BMW-first debut on the 760i. The only main difference between the i5 M60 and the 7 Series/i7 is the steering wheel’s red 12 o’clock stripe.

Cabin technology is mostly the same as the 7 Series, too. So it has the same dual-curved iDrive screen, with the latest infotainment and digital gauge technology. But you aren’t checking out the M60 version for its infotainment tech. No, you want to know about power. And power it has.

590 hp, 3.8 seconds

The BMW i5 M60 gets dual electric motors, one at each axle, that combine to make 590 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque, while either M Sport Boost or Launch Control are engaged. Without such modes engaged, its torque drops to 549 lb-ft. According to BMW, that power lets it get from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds, which seems conservative given its level of power.

256 miles range (EPA)

With a battery pack with 81.2 kWh of usable energy, the i5 M60 is capable of 320 miles of maximum range, as per WLTP ratings in Europe. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is estimated at 256 miles (estimated ranges according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards) for the U.S. market.

As with other i5 models, there’s a new drive function: MAX RANGE. With that mode enabled, speed is limited to 56 mph, all climate controls are reduced, steering wheel heating is deactivated, seat heating and ventilations are deactivated, and even the rear window heating is reduced. It’s designed to be an emergency system, used when your target charging station doesn’t work out, for whatever reason.

However, when that charger does work, the BMW i5 M60 is capable of 205 kW charging speed. With a 205 kW-compatible DC fast charger, the i5 M60 can charged from 10-80 percent state of charge (SOC) in just 30 minutes.

The BMW i5 M60’s Adaptive M Suspension Professional includes electronic dampers, Integral Active Steering, and lowers the ride height by 0.3 inches compared to the i5 eDrive40. The Adaptive M Suspension Professional on the BMW i5 M60 xDrive can be enhanced with optional Active Roll Stabilization (delayed introduction) including Active Roll Comfort.

$84,100 MSRP

The BMW i5 M60 marks the beginning for the electrification of the 5 Series. However, after this generation, the 5 Series will switch to the Neue Klasse and go fully electric. The i5 M60 isn’t a full-blown M car but it’s likely going to drive and handle almost as well as one. It’s also going to the purely electric alternative to the upcoming plug-in hybrid M5.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive goes on sale this October and is priced at $84,100 + $995 destination and handling.