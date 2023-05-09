A rather mysterious prototype of the BMW M4 Convertible was caught undergoing testing on the streets near Munich ahead of 2024 when the facelifted model is expected to debut. It appears to look virtually the same as today’s model, even though a different prototype was caught a few days ago with a redesigned front bumper and sharper headlights.

The only explanation we can think of is BMW is testing updates to the engine on the pre-LCI model. Our assumption is based on the rear of the car where we can see a rudimentary dual exhaust setup with the tips sticking out from the body more than they will on the production version. In case you haven’t heard, the German premium brand plans to inject more power in the xDrive-equipped M3 and M4 models.

Considering the G83 comes exclusively with an all-paw system, the performance droptop from Bavaria is slated to use the updated twin-turbo inline-six. The “S58” will allegedly be massaged to deliver 518 horsepower, which would represent a bump in the output of 13 ponies compared to the M4 Competition xDrive on sale today.

We all know the 3.0-liter engine is capable of delivering an even greater punch as it packs 543 hp in the M4 CSL and 553 hp in the sold-out 3.0 CSL. In the latter, the output is routed to the rear wheels. There’s no word about torque and whether the eight-speed automatic transmission can handle more than the 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of the M4 Competition and M4 CSL. Side note, the engine is dialed down to 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the 3.0 CSL due to the limitations of the six-speed manual gearbox.

Rumor has it BMW intends to start production of the M4 facelift next April, which means the world premiere will take place either by late 2023 or early 2024. The G82 M4 Coupe should follow an identical schedule, while the G80 M3 Sedan will get the LCI with the cars manufactured from July 2024. There’s no word just yet about the G81 M3 Touring benefitting from the bump in power and any visual tweaks planned for the Life Cycle Impulse.

Source: DrGumoLunatic / YouTube