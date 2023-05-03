May is officially here, which can only mean we’ve entered the month BMW will finally take the wraps off the new 5 Series. Transitioning to its eighth generation, the luxury sedan is being previewed in a couple of fresh teaser videos to ease the wait until the world premiere on May 23 (early May 24 in Europe). As with previous teasers, the German premium brand is once again focusing on the first-ever i5.

We can catch a glimpse of the illuminated contour of the kidney grille, flanked by slimmer headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights pointing outwards, akin to the 2024 X5 and X6. The grille is quite wide but (thankfully) not overly tall, while the headlights are a one-piece cluster instead of being split into two separate modules like they are on the bigger 7 Series, X7, and the XM.

As for the interior, it looks awfully familiar, so much so you’d be forgiven for thinking the video shared by BMW Head of Design Domagoj Dukec on Instagram depicts the 7er. That big center touchscreen runs on the Operating System 8.5, which debuted last month on the i7 M70 and will gradually trickle down to more affordable models.

We’re going to see an M Performance version from day one as the reveal will include the i5 M60 with its dual-motor setup packing 590 horsepower. A cheaper, rear-wheel-drive variant known as the i5 eDrive40 will still offer a more than adequate 335 horsepower. This base electric model is said to return as much as 362 miles (582 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle or 295 miles (475 kilometers) for the US-spec equivalent rated by EPA.

For traditionalists who prefer ICE power, BMW will sell the G60-generation 5 Series with several four- and six-cylinder engines. Chances are the M550i is not coming back, so your only chance to get a V8 will be by stepping up to the flagship M5 with its plug-in hybrid setup based around the “S68” engine. It should debut next year as a sedan, with an M5 Touring likely not far behind. Speaking of the wagon, the i5 will also receive the long-roof treatment in 2024.

Following its debut later this month, the new 5 Series is expected to go on sale in the second half of the year.

Source: BMW / Instagram, Domagoj Dukec / Instagram