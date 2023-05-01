Following its world premiere in February, the facelifted BMW X5 M is beginning to appear at dealerships across Europe. Available going forward only as a Competition model, the potent SUV is being exhibited at a dealership in Munich featuring an assortment of M Performance Parts. It’s finished in Alpine White uni contrasted by several black accents as part of the Shadowline exterior package.

This high-specification X5 M Competition rides on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels in the 809 M design with a matte black finish and M-branded tire valve stem caps combined with contrasting red calipers for the compound brakes. The carbon fiber surround for the kidney grille is also part of the MPP catalog, along with the roof-mounted spoiler mounted at the back.

Unlike the larger X7 LCI, the Life Cycle Impulse for the X5 is far less drastic by avoiding the controversial split headlights and gargantuan grille. BMW applied subtle design tweaks by slimming down the headlights – which are now 35 millimeters narrower – and giving the taillight graphics an “X” motif. Both front and rear lights are heavily tinted on this X5 M Competition while the kidney grille now has horizontal slats.

BMW started production of the X5 M and its coupe-styled X6 M sibling last month in Spartanburg where the beefy SUVs are fitted with the newly developed S68 engine. It’s still a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 with 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, but now with mild-hybrid technology for extra efficiency. In addition, the gasoline engine works with a revised eight-speed automatic transmission with shorter ratios in the first three gears for quicker acceleration.

Company insiders claim BMW has already assigned a codename for the next-generation X5 M, which is reportedly known internally as the G95. It’s supposedly entering production around 2027 and is likely to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain shared with the new M5. The super sedan is believed to inherit the PHEV setup from the XM and dialed to a little over 700 hp without stepping on the Label Red’s toes.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube