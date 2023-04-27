Drag races between the Toyota Supra and the M3 have almost always featured the latest generation of the Japanese sports coupe because of its BMW roots. While this Supra and G80 share an important piece of hardware, it’s not the engine. Instead, both use the same ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, but the powertrains are completely different.

At the heart of the fourth-generation Supra is the iconic 2ZJ tuned to deliver a massive 708 horsepower and 709 Newton-meters (523 pound-feet) of torque. The M3 is a completely stock Competition version, making 510 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) from its twin-turbo S58 engine. The amped-up Supra is not only a lot more powerful, but also about 240 kilograms (529 pounds) lighter than Munich’s super sedan.

Looking at the technical specifications, the odds are against the M3, and that proved accurate in the drag races. The Supra won the first duel without much effort, and it was a similar story in the third battle. The only reason it was defeated by the four-door BMW in the second showdown was because of a poor start. With the G80 being a modern car, it put the power on the road quicker, but that wasn’t enough as the extra muscle and lower weight of the Supra allowed the tuned Toyota to beat the stock German luxury saloon.

The M3 almost had its revenge in the rolling race to the half-mile mark from 50 mph (80 km/h). However, even though the Supra’s gearbox took its sweet time to kick down, the Japanese-built machine evaporated the gap and claimed yet another win. The rolling race was repeated with the transmission in manual mode, but the outcome was pretty much identical.

The BMW did manage to go home with a consolation prize by winning the brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h) to zero. The sedan stopped in the shortest distance, despite being the much heavier of the two vehicles.

Source: Carwow / YouTube