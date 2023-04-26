After launching the high-powered M3 Touring at the beginning of the year, BMW Singapore is introducing a lesser iteration of the 3 Series wagon. It’s based on the more sensible 330i, meaning you lose two cylinders and a lot of horsepower. Indeed, the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill makes 245 hp and 400 Nm (294 lb-ft) of torque. It’s still enough Bavarian muscle for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

BMW is selling the 330i Touring in Singapore with the M Sport Pro package as standard equipment, meaning buyers receive a lot of goodies from the get-go. On the outside, there are several Shadowline black surfaces, 18-inch two-tone wheels with M Sport blue brake calipers, adaptive LED headlights with blue accents, glossy black roof rails, and 100-diameter dual exhaust tips with a so-called black chrome look.

That M Sport Pro package has quite a few trinkets on the inside with an M-specific leather steering wheel (with shift paddles), upgraded seats, and an aluminum mesh trim. The standard Sensatec upholstery can be optionally replaced with fancier Vernasca leather. BMW mentions the front seats are electrically adjustable and there’s a memory function for the driver’s seat.

While the M3 Touring we mentioned earlier starts at S$560,888, the 330i Touring M Sport Pro retails from S$368,888. Both prices are in Singapore dollars and work out to 420,172 USD and 276,341 USD at current exchange rates, respectively. Yes, this four-cylinder 3 Series wagon costs supercar money due to the numerous taxes a buyer must pay when purchasing a new car, especially from a luxury brand.

It will be interesting to see how many people will fork out such an insane amount of money for a 3 Series wagon with a four-cylinder engine. We’d wager even fewer folks will get the M3 Touring given its exorbitant asking price.

Source: BMW