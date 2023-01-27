The 7 Series G70’s global rollout continues and Greece has officially greeted the latest flagship from BMW. Rather than shipping the same 2-3 cars all over the world for the model’s regional debut, the luxury brand organizes photo shoots with different configurations of the fullsize sedan to illustrate the numerous customization options.

Case in point, the 740d Aventurine Red we saw the other day from BMW Poland has now made way for an i7 in Oxide Grey. Photographed in Athens, the posh EV also happens to have the M Sport Package Pro, which brings various black accents (including a dark grille), a trunk lid spoiler, and M Sport brakes. It rides on 21-inch aero wheels (style 910) that have a glossy finish.

We’d be lying if we were to say the split headlights are no longer a controversial topic, but the unusual arrangement shows BMW likes to take risks. Time will tell whether this gamble will pay off or people shopping in this segment will decide to go with one of the 7 Series’ three main rivals: Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8, and the Lexus LS.

Last month, BMW celebrated the two-millionth 7 Series assembled in Dingolfing. Unlike most of its predecessors, the seventh 7 comes in just one size. It’s longer than any other model before it, stretching at a stately 5,391 millimeters (212. Inches) with a massive wheelbase of 3,215 mm (126.6 in). This fully electric i7 has the same shape, proportions, and design inside and out as the gasoline and diesel models since it rides on the same CLAR platform.

BMW currently sells the i7 only as an xDrive60 model but an M70 will follow later this year with significantly over 600 horsepower and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than four seconds. Chances are lesser versions are also planned, and it’ll be interesting to see whether a potential entry-level configuration will get a single motor and rear-wheel drive.

Source: BMW