Say what you will about BMW’s obsession with launching SUVs of all sizes and shapes to cash in on the segment’s boom, but it still knows how to make a great wagon. Catering to a shrinking market that doesn’t think sport utility vehicles are the solution to everything, the 3 Series Touring recently got a Life Cycle Impulse bringing mild changes on the outside and the iDrive 8 on the inside.

The adjacent video focuses on a 330i in xDrive guise, but if you don’t really need all-wheel drive, BMW will happily sell you the Touring in RWD flavor. Painted in Mineral White Metallic and equipped with the optional M Sport Package, the posh family car looks the part. It has the 50 years of M anniversary badges and Shadowline upgrades to black out the kidney grille and other body surfaces.

The gasoline-fueled wagon is sitting pretty on 19-inch wheels with a dual-spoke layout and a two-tone design. As with most 3 Series LCI videos we’ve seen recently, this is a high-spec configuration featuring a panoramic sunroof and adaptive LED headlights. The red brake calipers provide a contrasting effect, and we could say the same about the glossy dark trim pieces on a white body.

If you’re not too fond of the styling changes brought by the LCI, rumor has it that BMW will update the car’s styling yet again in the following years. It is believed that all cars manufactured from July 2024 will get mild cosmetic changes, which will come along with an optional illuminated front grille. The engines are expected to be tweaked to meet Euro 7 standards and also comply with stricter US regulations.

The G21 is expected to remain on sale until early 2027 or two additional years than originally planned. Consequently, the G81 M3 Touring will also benefit from an extended shelf life. That means you have plenty of time to buy the long-roof 3 Series in the current format. Despite the Neue Klasse’s arrival in 2025 with an electric 3 Series, the next-gen 3er will retain its CLAR platform and combustion engines.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube