We are weeks away from a double world premiere as BMW will unveil the next-generation 5 Series together with its fully electric i5 sibling. To ease the wait, our friends at Motor.es had a closer look at one of the many shots depicting prototypes to come up with a speculative rendering of the G60’s derrière. They’ve attempted to peel off the camouflage of a gasoline/diesel version equipped with the optional M Sport Package. Editor’s Note: Later today we will release the first driving impressions of the new BMW i5 so make sure to subscribe to our channel!

Although recent BMW designs have been controversial, to say the least, most of the criticism has revolved around the front fascia. The 7 Series, X7 facelift, and the XM with their gargantuan kidney grilles flanked by split headlights are prime examples, but how they look in the back has been far less polarizing. The new 5 Series will not only play it safe in terms of rear design but also at the front since it’ll avoid the unconventional styling cues adopted by the bigger and more expensive models.

Sleek Design

Slimmer taillights with a flatter shape are planned for the next 5 Series, which will be offered for the first time without an exhaust by spawning an i5 to take on the Mercedes EQE. As always, a more aggressive look is planned for the M5 with its quad exhaust tips and a subtle trunk lid spoiler. As we’ve seen on the M3, optional M Performance Parts will make the larger performance sedan look significantly more aggressive.

Going up against the 2024 E-Class unveiled today, the new 5 Series will switch to flush door handles for better airflow to boost efficiency in both ICE and EV flavors. Previous spy shots and BMW’s own teasers of the i5 have suggested the overall exterior design will be evolutionary, perhaps a tad sharper than before and with sleeker headlights.

New BMW M5 Touring on the horizon

For those in need of extra practicality, the 5 Series Touring should arrive shortly after the sedan. An electric equivalent has already been announced for a release in 2024 when we’re hoping to see the return of the M5 Touring. It has a codename already – G99 – so chances are a third-gen super wagon is indeed planned. Better yet, we’re hearing it’s coming to North America.

Source: Motor.es