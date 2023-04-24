Holger Rune must feel right at home at the BMW Open by American Express, as he remains unbeaten in the Munich tennis tournament. The Danish player won the ATP World Tour event in Munich for the second consecutive year, defeating Botic van der Zandschulp in a match that lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes. This victory marked Rune’s fourth ATP title, and he earned €85,605 in prize money, the champion’s lederhosen, and a fully-electric BMW i4 M50 in Frozen Pure Grey metallic. With two BMW Winner’s Cars now in his collection, it’s time for the world number seven to take his driving test.

The championship match was a repeat of the 2022 final, in which van de Zandschulp retired due to health issues in the first set. This time, Rune encountered difficulties of his own, as he battled a painful shoulder from the second set and twisted his right foot in the third. Nevertheless, the Danish player persevered in a match filled with sporting drama. Despite facing two match points against van de Zandschulp at both 2:5 and 5:6 in the final set, Rune managed to fight back. He then seized his first match point in the tie-break to successfully defend his title.

Reflecting on the match, Rune said, “It was a struggle. I never thought that I could get back into the match again. I was playing on the very limit and am overjoyed to have won here again. I am already looking forward to the 2024 BMW Open by American Express.” Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder presented the trophy to Rune, and the BMW i4 M50 was driven onto center court by BMW brand ambassador Lena Gercke. Gercke, who also chauffeured last year’s winner, beamingly drove Rune across the red clay.

The doubles competition at the BMW Open by American Express 2023 was won by Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, who defeated the German Davis Cup doubles pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz 6:3, 6:4. The Para Trophy by Allianz, which was held as part of the BMW Open by American Express, was won by the top favourite. World number one Alfie Hewett from Great Britain overcame Dutchman Tom Egberink 7:5, 6:3 in a high-class final.