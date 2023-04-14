It was only a few days ago when MINI shared these images of an undisguised electric 2024 Cooper S in sunny California and now the camouflage is back on. A different prototype was spotted in Scandinavia undergoing cold-weather testing ahead of an official debut slated to take place later this year. This one too is an electric version, either the S or SE, but the Oxford-based marque has confirmed its new stylish hatchback will continue to offer combustion engines.

The camouflaged EV was spied testing together with the next-generation BMW M135i hot hatchback as well as the new X2. Of course, the camouflage is completely useless considering we have already seen the car in full, but MINI didn’t bother to take it off. While test drivers are usually not too happy when they see they’re being filmed by car paparazzi, that wasn’t the case here as the man behind the wheel waved to the camera and even smiled.

Aside from seeing the exterior design in full, we also know a great deal about the technical specifications. MINI has already announced it’ll once again sell the electric Cooper as a three-door hatchback. The base S model will have 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and a small 40-kWh battery with enough juice for 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. The SE will boast 215 hp (160 kW) and a 54-kWh battery good for 249 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge.

In an automotive world of oversized SUVs (I’m looking at you, BMW XM), the electric Cooper S/SE will remain refreshingly small. MINI has said it’ll measure 3860 millimeters (152 inches) in length and 1435 mm (56.5 in) in height, with a wheelbase of 2525 mm (99.4 in). We also know a high-performance John Cooper Works derivative without a combustion engine is in the works.

The electric MINI Cooper will be built in China alongside the Aceman subcompact crossover as part of the BMW’s Group’s “Spotlight Automotive” joint venture with Great Wall Motor. The hatch will be unveiled in the third quarter of this year, with the crossover to join the lineup in 2024. The Leipzig-built Countryman is coming before the end of 2023 and will abandon the plug-in hybrid variant in favor of an EV version.

