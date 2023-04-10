Depending on how you judge BMW’s lineup, the 8 Series may or may not be the company’s flagship model. It does carry a higher number in its name, but the 7 Series is arguably the more luxurious of the two cars while carrying the latest technology. On the other hand, many will find the 8 Series Gran Coupe to be the better-looking car, especially by comparison since the G70 has such a controversial design.

The most practical of the 8 Series trio attended the 2023 Salzburg Auto Show in Austria where the Gran Coupe flaunted its M Sport Package, which comes standard ever since the LCI was launched in early 2022. While this isn’t the M850i let alone the full-fat M8, that doesn’t make it any less desirable. The black beauty rides on 20-inch wheels with a two-tone design and has the Shadowline trim with high-gloss dark accents.

The only splash of color on the outside is provided by the anniversary emblems, which BMW launched last year when the M division celebrated its 50th anniversary. Inside, the facelifted 8 Series Gran Coupe keeps things simple by continuing the dark look with the standard Merino leather combined with black seatbelts contrasted by the M colors. Other niceties include the carbon fiber trim and the crystal gear knob for added sophistication.

Although the cabin may seem virtually the same as on the pre-LCI by skipping iDrive 8, it does have a larger 12.3-inch infotainment to replace the old 10.25-inch display. The Gran Coupe is technically a 4+1 seater since there is a middle rear seat, but mostly for kids or for adults during short trips. With the LCI, the swoopy sedan got four-zone automatic climate control as standard.

The 8 Series facelift gave the six-cylinder models such as this one the multifunction seats that were previously standard on the M850i. In addition, all 2023 8 Series flavors have electroplated surfaces for the controls for the electrically operated window lifts, door lock, and seat memory function. With the M Sport Package now standard, the M-branded steering wheel has shift paddles to manually control the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

What comes after the 8 Series LCI? Rumor has it BMW is planning a third-generation model, but only as a Gran Coupe and possibly as an EV-only model. It’s believed to go by the “G77” codename and stick to the CLAR platform instead of transitioning to the hugely promising Neue Klasse. Expect to see it near the end of 2025 or in 2026.

Source: SDA Dan Cars / YouTube