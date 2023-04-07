The BMW Group is attending this year’s Seoul Mobility Show with a rich collection of BMW and MINI models at the Kintex convention center in South Korea until April 9. In total, 24 models are being exhibited, including the MINI Vision Urbanaut concept celebrating its Asian premiere. The core brand has brought an iX5 Hydrogen prototype and an M3 Touring decked out with M Performance Parts. Another local premiere is BMW Motorrad’s R 18 100 Years.

Attendees subscribed to the BMW Vantage lifestyle membership app have the opportunity to win coins that can be used like real money within the app. A lottery is being organized and winners can go home with various prizes, including a voucher to the Driving Center in Incheon. Proceeds from the issued lottery tickets will be donated to the non-profit BMW Korea Future Foundation.

BMW South Korea has been keeping busy in recent weeks by hosting a dedicated event for the local launch of the XM during which the Label Red was also briefly teased. In addition, official dealer Dongsung Motors has reopened its completely refurbished showroom in Busan where a whopping 17 cars are up on display.

BMW expects South Korea to be the fifth largest market for the newly launched XM plug-in hybrid SUV, with 7% of deliveries, or the same as Germany.

As with many regional websites, BMW South Korea already has the i5 listed to signal the imminent arrival of the fully electric, next-generation 5 Series Sedan. It’ll be interesting to see whether there are plans to sell the already announced i5 Touring in the East Asian country. As a refresher, the zero-emission wagon will be launched in 2024.

It should be mentioned BMW has a comprehensive lineup available in South Korea, including the soon-to-be-retired 6 Series Gran Turismo and the entry-level 1 Series compact hatchback. Speaking of models not sold in the United States, the 2 Series Active Tourer is also offered for minivan buyers. Of course, the one car enthusiasts are missing out on is the M3 Touring.

Source: BMW