The rivalry between BMW and Mercedes-Benz is as old as time as the German luxury brands have been at each other’s throats for decades. A new chapter is about to start as the three-pointed star will unveil later this month the next-generation E-Class Sedan, thus beating the Munich-based marque to the punch. As a refresher, the 5 Series Sedan (G60) is expected to debut in the following weeks or months.

Both large premium sedans have already been teased, especially the E-Class (W214) as we’ve seen its screen-heavy dashboard in full. With three displays (aka MBUX Superscreen), a selfie camera, and TikTok integration, the executive saloon from Mercedes is going through major changes to keep up with the newer generations of buyers. It’s even getting the Angry Birds casual video game, and Active Ambient Lighting to change the lighting depending on the song’s rhythm.

Mercedes says the 2024 E-Class has been “completely redesigned,” although spy shots depicting prototypes would beg to differ. In addition, the new teaser image released today confirms the next-gen car will bring an evolution rather than a revolution. It’ll be the same story with the 2024 5 Series since BMW (thankfully) won’t rock the boat with the G60’s design.

It should be mentioned Mercedes already has an answer to BMW’s i5 as the EQE electric sedan was launched last year. The two brands have different strategies since the 5 Series and i5 ride on an identical CLAR platform whereas the E-Class and EQE use different underpinnings. The latter is based on an architecture specifically engineered for EVs.

BMW won’t have a bespoke platform ready until 2025 when the Neue Klasse will be inaugurated with a sedan and an SUV in the 3 Series segment. In the meantime, BMW will offer something that Mercedes doesn’t, an electric wagon taking the shape of an i5 Touring due in 2024.

As usual, the 5 Series and E-Class will both spawn performance versions. The former is slated to receive the M Performance treatment with an M560e xDrive featuring an electrified inline-six joined by an i5 M60 with dual motors. Of course, there will also be a full-fat M5 with a plug-in hybrid V8 making over 700 horsepower.

The E-Class should once again come in AMG E53 and AMG E63 flavors, but their powertrains remain a mystery. As you probably know, the latest C63 has lost the V8 in favor of a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder, so enthusiasts are worried the E63 might also be bitten by the downsizing bug.

