Anyone that’s driven any sort of ALPINA knows how special they are. From the moment you set off, you realize that an ALPINA isn’t a normal BMW. It’s different. It’s better. There’s something magical about the way ALPINA’s drive and one of my favorites is the pre-facelift G11 ALPINA B7. Admittedly, there’s a bit of nostalgia there, as it was my first ALPINA drive ever, but it’s also just an incredible car. Which is why this one that’s currently up for sale on Cars and Bids is so exciting.

This specific 2017 ALPINA B7 has 32,900 miles on the odometer, making it still very fresh. It also looks to be in great condition, while also wearing the most desirable ALPINA color combo—ALPINA Green over Cognac interior. It’s absolutely gorgeous. So why is it that the current bid (at the time of writing this) is $38,500 with only one day left on the auction? That seems awfully cheap for a car those original MSRP was around $140,000.

The likely cause of the six-figure price drop (unless it jumps up significantly in the next few hours) is its slightly checkered history. The current seller is the third owner of the car. While the seller lives in California, where the car currently is, this specific B7 spent some time in Florida, where it was stolen. The seller claims that the car was only missing for 12 hours and was returned unharmed but there still could be some concern for buyers. Also, when the current owner bought the car and had it shipped from the east coast to California, its hood was damaged on the car carrier. However, the carrier’s insurance paid for the repair and it looks as good as new, at least from what the pictures show.

It’s also not perfect, with a few scratches here and there, both inside and out. So anyone looking for a perfect, showroom-ready luxury car will be disappointed. However, this still should be a sensational luxury car. Its ALPINA-tuned 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, it’s the last good looking 7 Series, it has an incredible interior, and it’s among the best driving 7 Series’ ever. I still remember my week with the pre-LCI B7, which was ironically also in 2017 and my test car wore the same color combo. I adored the car. For around $40,000, this ALPINA B7 is a fantastic luxury car deal, one that any car enthusiast would be glad to own and daily drive.

[Source: Cars and Bids]