BMW is gearing up to introduce the BMW i5 M60, an exciting electric vehicle that builds upon existing electric vehicles such as the i4 M50 and BMW iX M60i. It’s also the third – maybe fourth by then – M Performance electric car. Ahead of its unveil this Spring, rendering artist Nicolas Cavero (@futurecarsnow) put together a new Photoshop image of the BMW i5 M60 based on recent spy photos. The i5 render is based on the latest spy photos and uses the Frozen Portimao Blue color.

It is uncertain whether the BMW G60 will resemble the digital design exercise, but it will definitely be an evolution rather than a revolution. The overall appearance of the G60 is expected to be sharper, with some test vehicles evoking an E60 vibe. The 2024 BMW 5 Series will adopt flush door handles and sleeker-looking headlights, as is common with recent BMW models. Additionally, the front grille will not be unusually large, a relief to some. The rear end of this render shows some aggressive lines, with a massive rear diffuser and additional inserts into the bumper. As you’d expect, the slim taillights emphasize the character of a 5 Series model – business but sporty at the same time.

Instant Torque and Power

The BMW i5 M60 will likely pack a similar power and performance as the iX M60, with nearly 600 horsepower at both axles and 811 pound-feet of torque. With a lower center of gravity and significantly less weight than the iX crossover, the i5 M60 will deliver similar driving dynamics as in the already high-selling i4 M50. 0-60 mph springs are likely to be in the 3 seconds range, making the i5 M60 one of the fastest BMWs today.

The interior of the BMW i5 M60 will raise the luxury levels found in the i4, with more refined materials, leathers, and trim choices. We expect some of the exclusive features from the i7 to trickle down to the i5 lineup, making it a top choice within the luxury EV segment. The large curved display will be part of the interior design, powered by iDrive 8.5. Just like all M Performance models, the i5 M60 will use M Sport seats, an M Sports steering wheel and likely some carbon fiber inserts.

Additional electric variants

BMW is set to introduce two introductory models of the i5 – the BMW i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60. While the i5 40 will be the smart choice when it comes to pricing, the BMW i5 M60 is the non-logical, yet more exciting option. The BMW i5 uses the BMW’s 5th Generation eDrive. In the case of the i4 eDrive40, it’s a 250 kW electric synchronous motor, so we expect a similar power output in the i5 eDrive40.

With DC fast-charging, we expect the BMW i5 to charge at up to 200 kW, with just 10 minutes of charging at this speed giving the car 90 miles worth of juice. Using a Level 2 wall box with AC power and a charging rate of 11 kW, the BMW i5 could recharge its battery from a completely depleted state to 100% in under eight hours. Of course, those figures might vary if BMW fits a larger battery pack in the i5.

We expect to learn more about the new BMW i5 sedan and the i5 Touring in the upcoming days, weeks and months, so as always, stay tuned for some exclusive content! [Render: instagram.com/futurecarsnow]