The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class have been duking it out for luxury car supremacy for decades. For the most part, Mercedes has been the victor, not only in journalistic comparison tests but also on sales sheets. Over the course of several decades, Mercedes has refined its S-Class recipe into perfection, making it nigh-unbeatable. However, now that they’ve both become electrified in their own ways, both brands sort of get a fresh start, a new take on the segment. So how do they compare now that it’s the BMW i7 versus the Mercedes EQS?

In this new video from Auto Trader UK, we get to see Rory Reid compare the two cars to see which is best. It’s also an interesting look at the two very different methods each brand took to create their cars and which direction is best.

For the i7, BMW decided to just make it an electric version of the 7 Series. That means that despite being all electric, the BMW i7 is actually based on a conventional car chassis, one that it shares with gas-powered 7 Series models. So, aside from its powertrain, it’s identical to its 7 Series sibling. At the moment, there’s only one model, the BMW i7 xDrive60, which makes 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its dual electric motors and 101.7 kWh battery pack.

As for the Mercedes EQS, it might technically be an electric S-Class but it’s entirely different from the gas-powered S-Class. In fact, it’s built on an entirely bespoke electric platform, making it better suited for EV duty from the start. The specific EQS in this test is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, which makes 751 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. So it should be even quicker than the BMW i7. And it is, doing 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, versus the i7’s 4.5 seconds. But which is the better car?

The EQS also has a further range, is quieter inside, and, according to Reid, it’s better to drive. The BMW i7 is better for rear seat passengers, though, thanks to its more impressive luxury tech, it has a more comfortable ride, and arguably looks better (neither car is particularly good looking). So which car is considered to be best? Well, both cars are very are good electric luxury sedans and Reid does have a hard time choosing between the two. Without having driven the EQS, I can’t really comment on how which is best. However, it’s certainly not a guaranteed blow out like it was between the 7 Series and S-Class for so many years.