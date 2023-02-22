This new BMW 7 Series is one of the most impressive 7ers in a long time. It might even be the best driving 7 Series since the E38. However, it needs to be because its competition is better than ever. The Mercedes S-Class is, well, a Mercedes S-Class. Which means its brilliant. The Audi S8 is also a fantastic luxury car, even if it’s getting a bit old (the current A8 beat the last-gen 7 Series in our comparison). So is this new 7 Series good enough to take down its stiff competition?

In this new video from Throttle House, we get to see the BMW 760i take on the Mercedes S850 and the Audi S8, which means they’re all the big V8 versions. Admittedly, the Audi S8 is a bit more performance oriented than the other two but the BMW 760i is no slouch, either. The S580 is fast but it’s more about comfort than speed.

Under the hood of the BMW 760i, you get the 4.4-liter twin-turbo ‘S68’ V8, making 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. The Mercedes S580 uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to make 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft, making it the weakest car in the test. Lastly, the Audi S8 is the most powerful car in the test with 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft from its own 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. On paper, the Audi is the quickest, followed by the BMW, with the Mercedes coming in last.

However, performance isn’t what these cars are truly made for. They’re only powerful so that they feel immediate and imperious. They’re really about erasing stress and cosseting their passengers in soft, comfy luxury. So which car is best at that?

Each car is surprisingly different, in terms of how they drive. The S-Class drives like it’s trying to make driving as easy, stable, and comfortable as possible. The Audi S8 is a genuine performance sedan, capable of keeping up with supercars on a twisty road. While the 7 Series is a decent blend of both things but never really excels at either. The S-Class and the 7 Series have the more luxurious and interesting interiors, while the Audi’s is boring to look at but more functional and just as well made. However, the 7 Series automatic doors are cool to use once or twice but they do get very annoying after a little while.

But which car is the best luxury sedan? I won’t spoil it for you but it’s a shockingly close comparisons and well worth watching.