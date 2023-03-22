There are only five colors available for the new BMW M2 G87 at the moment of writing, with BMW M telling us additional non-Individual paint choices will become available later in 2024. If you can’t wait that long but the exclusive Zandvoort Blue is not your cup of tea, how about a murdered-out build? This G87 is finished in Black Sapphire, one of the three metallic paints available alongside Toronto Red and Brooklyn Grey.

The sinister sports coupe goes a step further with the dark look by riding on completely black wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. It also happens to have the Shadowline Package with heavily tinted lights and black quad exhaust tips. The only splash of color is provided by the brake calipers finished in a contrasting red shade.

While one would argue exciting cars look better in flashy colors, you can never go wrong with black. As always, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder but there’s no denying maintaining a black car is a bit trickier. Alpine White is the fifth and final paint BMW is currently offering. Sadly, Individual colors won’t be offered anytime soon as the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico where the M2 is made can’t accommodate special paints for the time being. However, that should change in the coming years.

The limitations of the current color palette can be addressed by wrapping the car or respraying it. Those who plan on buying the M2 are unlikely to patiently wait until BMW adds more hues and will go with one of the five available paints. We’d probably take ours in black but with the two-tone wheels as the monochrome look isn’t necessarily our cup of tea. As the saying goes, to each their own.

[Videos provided by instagram.com/autoliban]