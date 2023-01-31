Production of the new BMW M2 G87 kicked off in Mexico last December. The San Luis Potosi Plant will exclusively build the new M2 and 2 Series Coupe for the world. Today, we get to see the first production line photos of the second generation BMW M2. In the photos below, the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico show us the M2 both with a bare, still completely unpainted body and in the Zandvoort Blue color.

According to BMW, the M2 project required specific processes training to employees ranging from planning to vehicle launch, dynamic driving and assembly areas. In addition, the Mexico-based plant intends to offer 500 additional jobs to open a second shift in April 2023. The new BMW G87 M2 will join the 2 Series Coupe at the new plant which has also been manufacturing the BMW G20 3 Series since 2019. The San Luis Potosi plant has increased its production by 25 percent in 2021.

5 Color Choices

When it comes to colors for the G87 BMW M2, there are only two non-monochromatic colors in the M2 portfolio—Zandvoort Blue and Toronto Red. The latter of which we’ve seen on several other M cars but the former is all new. However, Zandvoort Blue is a pale sort of color that is going to be a bit love-it-or-hate-it. As far as monochromatic choices, there are three to pick from: Black Sapphire Metallic, Alpine White, and Brooklyn Grey.

But as far as the drivetrain, the BMW M2 only comes in one flavor; the standard spec with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline six (S58) making 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It does come with two choices of transmission, though, a six-speed manual or an eight-speed auto. The former is likely more fun but the latter is faster and easier. Regardless of transmission, though, the M2 will only be rear-wheel drive, so you’ll always be able to do smokey burnouts.

First drives of the BMW M2 G87 will take place in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for some exclusive content. But if you’re looking for a quick M2 fix, then you can always read and see our prototype M2 review.