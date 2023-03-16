We bring you live photos of the M Performance Parts for the new 2023 BMW M2. We’re about to head out for a drive with the new sports coupe, but before that, we spent some time shooting the impressive lineup of OEM aero parts for the G87 M2. The new BMW M2 (G87) will get a series of M Performance Parts at launch time in April 2023. The race-inspired aftermarket parts are mostly made of carbon fiber, adding some flair to the extroverted body of the M2.

Plenty of parts for every taste

Naturally, BMW has developed a new M Performance Exhaust for the 2023 BMW M2 (G87). The exhaust has a distinct shape and is comparable to the one offered for the M3/M4. The M Performance silencer system is crafted from titanium, resulting in a lighter weight than the stock exhaust and producing unique racing-like sounds. The front pipes are composed of lightweight stainless steel, while the rear silencer is made entirely of titanium. As a result, the titanium M Performance silencer system is approximately eight kilograms lighter than the stock exhaust.

These are some of the exterior M Performance Parts:

carbon fiber front splitter

carbon fiber air intake trim

carbon fiber side skirt attachments

carbon fiber side spats front and rear

M exterior mirror caps carbon fiber

M Performance rear lip spoiler carbon fiber

M Performance rear diffuser carbon fiber

M Performance rear spoiler carbon fiber

M Performance roof-edge spoiler in high-gloss Black

M Performance tow strap

M Performance antenna cover in aramid

Interior parts offered also

Inside, the offering is quite extensive as well with a combination of alcantara or carbon fiber covered parts. Here is a quick rundown of the aftermarket items:

trim panels in carbon fiber/Alcantara offered in combination with Alcantara knee pads

trim panels made from open-pore, matte-coated carbon fiber with M Performance badging in brushed aluminum

Alcantara M Performance knee pads

M Performance armrest in Alcantara

M Performance backrest covers in carbon fiber/Alcantara ( for M Sport seats)

head restraint trims in a choice of open-pore or high-gloss carbon fiber with an M Performance badge

rear panel for the driver’s and front passenger seats trimmed in Alcantara

M Performance steering wheel Pro with large thumb rests and a special lining

M Performance shift paddles carbon fiber

M Performance door sill plates carbon fiber

It wouldn’t be a proper M car without the addition of an aftermarket suspension setup. You can also get a new suspension system as part of the M Performance Parts lineup. The M Performance suspension features spring cups that are adjustable in height at both the front and rear axles, enabling a drop in ride height of up to 10 millimeters. BMW indicates that it was engineered specifically for the new BMW M2 and is suitable for use on both regular roads and the track.

The M Performance Parts catalog also includes new wheels made from a single piece of aluminum. These wheels have a cross-spoke design and are available in 20 inches diameter at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear, with a choice of M Frozen Gold Bronze or M Jet Black matte finishes.

However, the coolest part about them is the fact that they’re center-lock wheels. So rather than using five lug bolts to hold the wheel on, these have a single, center-locking one, a la the Porsche 911 GT3. Awesome!