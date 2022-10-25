The new BMW M2 (G87) will get a series of M Performance Parts at launch time in April 2023. The race-inspired aftermarket parts were officially unveiled today by BMW M. As expected, the M Performance Parts are mostly made of carbon fiber, adding some flair to the extroverted body of the M2. BMW says that the M Performance Parts have already undergone homologation alongside the overall vehicle, meaning they comply with statutory safety regulations as well.

Here is the full list of visual upgrades:

carbon fiber front splitter

carbon fiber air intake trim

carbon fiber side skirt attachments

carbon fiber side spats front and rear

M exterior mirror caps carbon fiber

M Performance rear lip spoiler carbon fiber

M Performance rear diffuser carbon fiber

M Performance rear spoiler carbon fiber

M Performance roof-edge spoiler in high-gloss Black

M Performance tow strap

M Performance antenna cover in aramid

A Unique Exhaust System

Of course, a new M Performance Exhaust was also engineered for the 2023 BMW M2 (G87). The uniquely-shaped exhaust is similar to the one available for the M3/M4. The titanium M Performance silencer system is lighter than the stock exhaust, with distinct racing-car sounds. Its front pipes are made from lightweight stainless steel while the rear silencer has an all-titanium construction. As a result, the titanium M Performance silencer system is some eight kilograms lighter.

The exhaust system with its electrically controlled flaps and centrally positioned quartet of tailpipes is offered in combination with a specially modified M Performance rear diffuser carbon fiber. The tailpipe trim module is also made from titanium and has a ceramic coating. The soundtrack can be adjusted using the powertrain settings in the M Setup menu. M Performance tailpipe trims in titanium/carbon fibre are also available.

Revised Suspension

A new suspension is also available as an aftermarket item. The M Performance suspension comes with height-adjustable spring cups at the front and rear axle allows the ride height to be lowered by up to 10 millimeters. BMW says that it was specifically tuned for the new BMW M2 and usable on both a track and regular roads. New M Performance wheels are also available, made of a single piece of aluminum. They have a cross-spoke design measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear, which can be ordered in a choice of M Frozen Gold Bronze or M Jet Black matte. There is also an M Performance tire bag with a graphic indicating the wheel position.

Sportier Interior

As you’d expect, the interior of the BMW M2 is adorned with a wide range of M Performance Parts, mostly made of carbon fiber. Here is a quick rundown of the aftermarket items:

trim panels in carbon fiber/Alcantara offered in combination with Alcantara knee pads

trim panels made from open-pore, matte-coated carbon fiber with M Performance badging in brushed aluminum

Alcantara M Performance knee pads

M Performance armrest in Alcantara

M Performance backrest covers in carbon fiber/Alcantara ( for M Sport seats)

head restraint trims in a choice of open-pore or high-gloss carbon fiber with an M Performance badge

rear panel for the driver’s and front passenger seats trimmed in Alcantara

M Performance steering wheel Pro with large thumb rests and a special lining

M Performance shift paddles carbon fiber

M Performance door sill plates carbon fiber

The portfolio of M Performance Parts for the new BMW M2 is rounded off by velour M Performance floor mats featuring decorative stitching in contrasting colors and M Performance badging, as well as M Performance door pins with a colored M logo and the M Performance fuel filler cap carbon fiber. Click below to see the full gallery of M Performance Parts: