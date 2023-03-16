March 24th kicks off the 25th season of MotoGP in which a BMW will act as the safety car. BMW has been the safety car of MotoGP since 1999 and to celebrate that, this year’s safety car is going to be a special BMW M2.

“We are delighted to be joining BMW M in celebrating the 25th anniversary season of our partnership in 2023,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, the MotoGP rights holder. “In BMW M we have had a strong partner at our side for a quarter of a century; a partner with whom we have enjoyed superb collaboration in many different areas. We are very proud of this long-standing partnership that is never at a standstill, it gives plenty of fresh momentum each year. With the most innovative technologies, BMW M is taking care of safety in our sport for the 25th year now, and is a firm fixture in the MotoGP paddock with a wide range of activities. Here’s to a fantastic anniversary season in 2023!”

Under the skin, the BMW M2 MotoGP Safety Car is a stock M2. So it has the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (S58) making 453 horsepower (460 PS) and 406 lb-ft of torque. It also sports and eight-speed automatic gearbox, rather than the optional six-speed manual, and is only rear-wheel drive. However, it does have a few modifications for safety car-duty.

To keep it, well, safe on track, it has a roll bar, Recaro racing bucket seats with six-point racing harnesses, a fire extinguisher, the cool roof-mounted light bar, and some lights up front, too. It also has some M Performance gear, such as the upgraded exhaust, carbon fiber exterior accents, a rear wing, a carbon diffuser, and a cool safety car livery.

“Be it the safety car fleet, the BMW M Award, or our many other activities in the top level of motorcycle racing – we are proud that Fascination M has become an important part of the MotoGP.” said Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M.

We’re excited to see the BMW M2 MotoGP Safety Car doing its thing this upcoming season, representing the brand well, and looking good doing it. BMW’s long history with MotoGP has been something fans of both the brand and the sport have enjoyed for more than two decades and it’s good to see the partnership alive and well. Especially when the new safety car is one as important to the brand as any car in recent history.