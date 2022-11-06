The 2023 M3 Touring served as the BMW M Award this year and Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia received the keys to his super wagon this weekend. During the final qualifying session of the 2022 MotoGP season, the Ducati rider was officially crowned as the fastest qualifier this year. The car in question is a stealthy example with an Individual Frozen Black matte paint job and optional Frozen Gold wheels (1000 M) from the M Performance Parts catalog.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports were on location to hand over the M3 G81, one of the many M products presented this year. Speaking of which, the M2 G87 was also there, presented in Zandvoort Blue. The speedy coupe celebrated its Spanish debut at the track in Valencia and BMW says it will be next year’s M Award.

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia secured this year’s M Award by taking the pole position five times this season, during which he collected a total of 293 points. After all the qualifying sessions in 2022, he had an advantage of 11 points over his closest rival, Jorge Martin.

BMW is celebrating 50 years of M this weekend in Valencia with a special “Legends Parade” encompassing all safety cars that have been used since 1999. No fewer than 15 cars will take part in the festivities: Z8, 645 Ci, Z4, M4 Competition, M8 Competition, M8 Gran Coupe, 1M, and the current safety car fleet based on the M3 Touring.

It wouldn’t be a complete M celebration in Valencia without showcasing the first dedicated M car since the M1. While it’s sadly no mid-engined supercar, the 2023 XM plug-in hybrid SUV paves the way for the impending electrified future of the “world’s most powerful letter.” All full-fat M cars coming from 2023 will be hybrids, and sooner or later, there’s going to be an electric M model.

Source: BMW