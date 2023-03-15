The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a shockingly good straight-line bruiser. It’s viciously fast, immensely stable at speed, and surprisingly comfortable for an M car. However, you can say the very same thing about the BMW M850i Gran Coupe, which costs significantly less money. So is the extra juice of the M8 worth the additional financial squeeze? In this new video from AutoTopNL, we get to see the two cars go head-to-head.

On paper, the answer is clear—the M8 Gran Coupe is the winner but only just. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, while the M850i’s own 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 only makes 523 horsepower and the same 553 lb-ft of torque. However, they both have the same eight-speed ZF auto, they’re both all-wheel drive, and they both seat the same amount of people (4). So as far as specs go, the two cars are very close.

BMW claims that the BMW M8 is quite a bit quicker than the M850i. BMW says the M8 Gran Coupe hits 60 mph in 3.0 seconds flat, while the M850i takes 3.7 seconds. We’ve seen both cars do that sprint a bit quicker than those claimed numbers, so they’re not entirely accurate, but the M8 is quicker, of that there’s no doubt. However, the M850i is still monstrously fast, far faster than any mortal needs. If anyone drives the M850i and says “I like it but it’s too slow,” they need therapy.

Where the two cars will separate themselves is on the road. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is going to be sportier, sharper, and harder edged. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still incredibly comfortable for a daily drive. In fact, it’s too comfortable for an M car. Its steering is too numb, its seats are big and squishy, and its cabin is isolating. It’s as capable as some of the best sports cars on the planet but it’s far from a proper M car, in terms of feel or excitement.

On the flip side, the M850i is a wonderful daily driver, as well as a long-distance GT car. Its ride quality is fantastic, its cabin is hushed, and its seats are just as lovely as the M8’s. It’s the better car to drive in most normal conditions. However, the downside is that it lacks the capability and lateral performance of the proper M8.

So which car is best? Check out this new video to find out.