Journalists tend to focus on the latest models or whatever is just around the corner. Today, we’re doing things differently by taking a break from the never-ending news cycle to spotlight a BMW some might have forgotten. Yes, the 8 Series is still alive in 2025. Better yet, you have until Friday to check it out at the Auto Shanghai show in China.

The 8er has rarely crossed our radar lately, outside of the M8-based Skytop, partly because the whole lineup has one foot in the grave. Some versions will be discontinued later this year, with the remaining models facing the axe in 2026. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual. BMW is showcasing the convertible (G14) as one of the 42 cars at its massive booth in Shanghai.

The wild color combo of this 840i can’t hide the fact that the 8 Series belongs to the old guard. While that might sound like a negative, it’s actually a plus. Well, at least in my book. The exterior shows that an attractive car never truly goes out of style, even after seven years of production with only minimal changes. Similarly, the interior might look outdated compared to BMW’s latest models, but dare I say it strikes the right balance between screens and buttons.

The 8 Series could mark the beginning of the end for gas-fueled convertibles. BMW is reportedly pulling the plug on the Z4 as early as 2026. Additionally, the 4 Series might not live to see another generation with combustion engines. Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine the German luxury marque completely abandoning this segment.

An electric convertible seems likely in the Neue Klasse era. Reports suggest an i4 Convertible (NA3) could arrive before the end of the decade, possibly in 2028. Meanwhile, there’s still time to grab one of BMW’s three gas-powered models with an electrically folding fabric roof. Personally, we’d probably sacrifice a bit of practicality and go for a Z4 M40i with a manual, but it’s hard to beat the elegance of the 8 Series.

Although the second-generation 8 Series never really caught on, the fact that its days are numbered makes us sad. The decision to pull the plug is understandable, since BMW can make more money in other segments. Having three convertibles is overkill in an SUV era, so get one while you still can.