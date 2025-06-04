The writing has been on the wall for some time. We’ve been reporting on the gradual demise of the 8 Series for a while now. The M8 Coupe has already exited the U.S. market, and in Europe, all diesel versions of the 8er appear to be on their way out. A well-placed BMW insider, known for a strong track record on the Bimmer Post forums, is reporting that the diesel 8 Series is set to be discontinued soon.

The 840d xDrive, offered in Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe variants, will allegedly end production earlier than expected. BMW plans to assemble the final B57-powered cars in September. From then on, the 8 Series will be available exclusively with six- and eight-cylinder gasoline engines, but even those won’t stick around much longer.

The G15 Coupe, G14 Convertible, and G16 Gran Coupe are expected to end production at the Dingolfing plant in April 2026. Their M counterparts, the F92, F91, and F93, could be retired even sooner, possibly as early as this fall. BMW has already told us that a direct replacement for the M8 is not in development. However, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, hinted at something new:

“There is something on the horizon that I am probably not allowed to talk about. Introducing a new concept to a market always comes with a bit of a risk. There’s one very concrete project on the horizon that we are currently working on. I think it might be very appealing to many markets in the world.”

In the meantime, one could argue that BMW has already given the 8 Series a proper send-off. Last year’s Skytop and the new Speedtop are gorgeous targa and shooting brake-style interpretations of the M8. It’s unclear whether an official 8 Series-badged farewell is in the works, but we wouldn’t count on it.

The 8er remains one of the last holdouts from BMW’s “old guard,” along with the Z4. But the compact roadster is also nearing the end of its road. The German luxury brand plans to retire the folding-roof sports car sometime in 2026.

Source: Bimmer Post