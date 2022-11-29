Over the course of our existence covering BMW news, we’ve tested and reviewed majority, if not all of the new BMW model. But there was one that eluded us for quite some time – The BMW M4 GTS. The track-oriented M4 (F82) made its debut in 2015 and only 300 of them sold in the United States. One of them ended up in the BMW USA Classic Car collection.

Seven years later and we finally had the chance to get behind the wheel of the M4 GTS. During a trip to Monterey, California, BMW of North America handed us the keys to a pristine, low mileage GTS to sample around the beautiful Californian landscape. So what makes the BMW M4 GTS so special?

Water Injection System

The BMW M4 GTS is the first, and only production series BMW, to feature a water injection system. The engine itself is the popular S55 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbo making 493 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It is mated only to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and powered only its rear wheel.

Compared to the normal M4, the M4 GTS engine delivers a 16% higher output at 6250 rpm vs 5500 rpm. Maximum torque is also 10% higher, but available on a narrower engine speed range (4000-5500 rpm whereas the M4 peak torque is fully available under the driver’s left foot between 1850 and 5500 rpm).

Roll Cage

Another novelty in a production series BMW was a roll cage. While most markets got a real roll cage, the U.S. made due with a half cage which follows the form over function philosophy. Another cool thing in the BMW M4 GTS was the addition of OLED taillights, another first in a BMW production model. Unlike LEDs, which emit their light in the form of points, OLEDs light up over their full surface with a homogeneous effect.

The BMW M4 GTS is far from being a lightweight sportscar. It weighs 3,160 lbs, just slightly lighter than the M4 Competition. But of course, it comes with a series of track-ready enhancements. A mark of its track capabilities is the manually-adjusted three-way suspension. Built by KW, the adjustable suspension allows you to raise or lower the suspension, while also adjusting the rebound damping.

Next, you have the carbon fiber splitter and the wing which are multiway adjustable providing additional downforce: 63 pounds up front and 210 pounds at the rear at 186 mph.

But of course, it’s all about the driving experience. So in this video, we will tell you all about that and also tell you if you should buy a BMW M4 GTS today. We also talk about how the M4 GTS compares to the M4 CSL, so let’s take a look at the video below and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel.