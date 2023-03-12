One of the quickest-accelerating sedans money can buy, the BMW M5 from the current F90 generation can effortlessly devour the Autobahn at supercar levels of speed. The limited-run CS elevates performance to a whole new level, but some people will always crave more. That’s where tuners such as G-Power come in, modifying the V8 to extract copious amounts of power.

A new video shows the high-performance luxobarge on an unrestricted section of the German highway reaching 300 km/h (186 mph) without breaking a sweat. Although we’ve seen BMWs go even faster, hitting that kind of speed in such a short time continues to amaze us considering the M5 is a big and heavy car.

G-Power offers several packages tailored to the outgoing M5, and this car has had its twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine dialed to a meaty 770 hp. That’s quite the bump considering the aforementioned CS offers 635 hp while the Competition version has 625 hp on tap. For an even greater punch, you’ll have to wait until around 2025 when the next-gen M5 is slated to come out with over 700 hp from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain based on the new S68 engine. An M5 Touring, only the third of its kind, is allegedly planned as well.

With the eighth-generation 5 Series Sedan debuting before summer, the M5 G90 is on its last legs, so it’s basically now or never to buy a new M5 with a pure gasoline engine that does away with electric assistance. With the Porsche Taycan, Audi RS E-Tron GT, and the Tesla Model S Plaid on sale, it’s safe to say the era of electric performance cars is upon us.

For traditionalists that grew up with inline-sixes and V8s, there’s something magical about a brawny combustion engine that a sporty EV can’t offer. That said, there’s no denying electric cars deliver superior acceleration thanks to the instant response of their electric motors.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube