The M3 lineup has something for everyone since BMW sells its sports sedan with rear- and all-wheel drive along with manual and automatic gearboxes. You can also have essentially the same car as an M4-badged coupe or convertible, not to mention as the first-ever Touring wagon. If maximum performance is what you’re after, look no further than the newly released M3 CS.

Those with an insatiable thirst for power can always count on the aftermarket scene to modify the S58. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine has been tweaked for this custom build of an xDrive-equipped M3 Competition Sedan finished in Brooklyn Grey. The inline-six now churns a healthy 600 horsepower and is linked to an overly loud exhaust system to let everyone know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill version. For a bit more visual drama, there’s also a beefy carbon fiber front splitter and trunk lid spoiler.

Aside from packing an extra 90 hp over the Competition-spec M3, the car delivers an additional 100 Nm for a grand total of 750 Nm channeled to both axles. With the super sedan retaining the pure 2WD mode of the xDrive system, it’s a real hoot to drive with so much power going only to the rear wheels. By fitting a single-pipe setup and removing the gasoline particulate filter, this M3 Competition is perhaps a bit too loud for our liking and one must wonder if it becomes tiring after a while.

With the car lacking the M Driver’s Package, it can “only” do 155 mph (250 km/h) before the electronic top speed limiter kicks in. The video shows this tuned M3 Competition xDrive effortlessly hits the limiter and would probably reach a substantially higher velocity in derestricted form. It needed seven seconds from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) or about the same as a stock M8 Competition Coupe tested by the same folks at AutoTopNL.

BMW is unlikely to come out with such an extreme M3 as the CS is probably the most hardcore iteration of the G80 we will ever get. For those who want more, tuners will happily unlock more power and decibels for the right price.

