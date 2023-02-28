When we did the pricing roundup for the BMW M4 CSL in May 2022, we were shocked by the coupe’s exorbitant asking price of €215,243 in The Netherlands. If you missed the boat, prepare to pony up even more money to own one of the 1,000 cars produced. Finished in Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic, the Competition Sport Lightweight is available on the Dutch used car market for the lowly price of €287,500 with taxes and whatnot included.

In a normal world, paying nearly €300,000 to purchase a BMW would only make sense for a dedicated M supercar and a true successor to the mid-engined M1 of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s all about supply and demand. Given its limited availability, the hardcore M4 has what it takes to become a collector’s item considering CSL models are few and far between.

Mind you, this M4 CSL is not completely new. It was first registered on October 27 last year and has racked up 450 kilometers (280 miles) since the original owner took delivery. The car has been fully wrapped with paint protection film, so the performance coupe’s body should be in immaculate condition. As with all CSLs, it comes exclusively with two seats to save weight.

At €287,500 with value-added tax and the private motor vehicle and motorcycle tax included, the M4 CSL is more than double the price of a base M4 with a manual gearbox in The Netherlands where the three-pedal coupe retails from €134,098 before options. BMW is charging €140,495 for the automatic-only M4 Competition and €145,476 for the xDrive model available exclusively without a clutch pedal.

As exorbitant as the asking price may be, let’s keep in mind the 3.0 CSL is way more expensive. BMW is making only 50 cars and the only example coming to Spain will be auctioned for at least €800,000. It’s an M4 CSL at heart, but with a little bit more power, a manual gearbox, and a custom hand-painted body paying homage to the E9 3.0 CSL “Batmobile.”

You can check out the car at the link below where the listing shows an export price of €249,950 (including VAT). The difference stems from the bpm tax paid in The Netherlands, which is calculated based on the CO2 emission in grams per kilometer. Let’s just say the M4 CSL is not particularly a fuel-efficient car.

